Kim Soo Hyun Gets Some Relief In Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal As Latter's Relationship With Mystery Idol Is Exposed

Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal has been hitting the headlines in the Korean media since early this year after the former allegedly died by suicide, aged 24. The deceased's family has claimed that Queen Of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron while she was a minor and also released unverified text messages of the latter confirming their time together while the latter was in 8th grade.

Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun allegedly dated when the former was a minor | Image: X

Sae Ron and Soo Hyun dated between late 2015 and July 2021. According to media reports, Sae Ron was allegedly in several relationships with different people during this time. She allegedly dated singer WOODZ from 2021 to 2022. Another mystery idol has also come into the picture, who Sae Ron reportedly met in 2018, broke up with in 2019, but later reunited with in early to mid-2022.

Sae Ron and the mystery idol reunited after the latter was convicted of drunk driving in 2022. In May 2022, Kim Sae-ron was involved in a drunk driving accident in Seoul, resulting in her license being revoked and a fine of 20 million won. This also led to a career setback for her from which she could not bounce back. The mystery idol reportedly lent Sae Ron a large sum of money as she was struggling financially at the time.

WOODZ and Kim Sae Ron reportedly dated from 2021 to 2022 | Image: X