Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reached Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. A video which went viral on social media showed Kohli’s car in Ayodhya. Apart from Virat, legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have also been invited for the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

The video showed Virat Kohli’s car. However, there was no mention of Anushka Sharma. As of now, there is no information about Anushka attending the much awaited event. Earlier, when Virat was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Ayodhya, Anushka was not seen with him.

Many other cricketers will also be seen at the event.

Virat Kohli's convoy in Ayodhya.



- The 🐐 has reached Ram Janmabhoomi. pic.twitter.com/HwkmAA2388 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reach Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were recently snapped at the airport as they reached Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. BigB was spotted wearing a white kurta and pajama set, paired with a grey waistcoat and shawl. He was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who kept it casual and was seen wearing a hoodie.

The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place today and Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Temple will begin at 12:30 p.m.