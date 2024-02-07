Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Will Anushka Sharma Accompany Virat Kohli For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony?

Virat Kohli has reached Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Will Anusha Sharma also attend the inauguration?

Republic Entertainment Desk
Will Anushka Sharma Accompany Virat Kohli For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony?
Will Anushka Sharma Accompany Virat Kohli For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony? | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reached Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. A video which went viral on social media showed Kohli’s car in Ayodhya. Apart from Virat, legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have also been invited for the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya. 

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony?

The video showed Virat Kohli’s car. However, there was no mention of Anushka Sharma. As of now, there is no information about Anushka attending the much awaited event. Earlier, when Virat was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Ayodhya, Anushka was not seen with him. 

Advertisement

Many other cricketers will also be seen at the event. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reach Ayodhya 

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were recently snapped at the airport as they reached Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. BigB was spotted wearing a white kurta and pajama set, paired with a grey waistcoat and shawl. He was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who kept it casual and was seen wearing a hoodie.

Advertisement

The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place today and Shri Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the Ayodhya Temple will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

17 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

18 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

27 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info7 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement