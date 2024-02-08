English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Will Travis Kelce Propose To Taylor Swift At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

Amid engagement rumours with Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce has opened up and made certain revelations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
taylor swift travis kelce
taylor swift travis kelce | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement rumours have been doing rounds on the internet since some time now. With the Super Bowl in just less than a week, fans have been speculating about a potential proposal from Travis’ end. Amid all of this, the NFL star opened up about the same and cleared engagement rumors with Taylor Swift. 

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift amid engagement rumours?

During an interview during the Super Bowl Press conference, a reporter indirectly asked Travis about his engagement plans. He was asked if the Super Bowl ring is what he has in mind right now or if there is any other ring that he has been thinking of. Responding to this, Travis said, "I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now.”

More about Travis and Taylor’s relationship 

The NFL star recently missed the Grammy Awards due to Super Bowl preparations. Despite their busy schedules, Travis and Taylor are often spotted together. Meanwhile, Travis earlier opened up about the details of his relationship with Taylor and shared his memorable attempt to connect with the pop star. At a stop on Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, he said that he "unsuccessfully tried" to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. He added that this humourous yet unsuccessful gesture laid the groundwork for their future connection.

Kelce revealed that he had unwitting assistance in capturing Swift's attention. People in Swift's circle, aware of Kelce's presence at the concert, played the role of cupid. He discovered later that there were individuals in the singer's corner who facilitated their initial contact.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement