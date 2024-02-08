Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement rumours have been doing rounds on the internet since some time now. With the Super Bowl in just less than a week, fans have been speculating about a potential proposal from Travis’ end. Amid all of this, the NFL star opened up about the same and cleared engagement rumors with Taylor Swift.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift amid engagement rumours?

During an interview during the Super Bowl Press conference, a reporter indirectly asked Travis about his engagement plans. He was asked if the Super Bowl ring is what he has in mind right now or if there is any other ring that he has been thinking of. Responding to this, Travis said, "I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now.”

More about Travis and Taylor’s relationship

The NFL star recently missed the Grammy Awards due to Super Bowl preparations. Despite their busy schedules, Travis and Taylor are often spotted together. Meanwhile, Travis earlier opened up about the details of his relationship with Taylor and shared his memorable attempt to connect with the pop star. At a stop on Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, he said that he "unsuccessfully tried" to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. He added that this humourous yet unsuccessful gesture laid the groundwork for their future connection.

Kelce revealed that he had unwitting assistance in capturing Swift's attention. People in Swift's circle, aware of Kelce's presence at the concert, played the role of cupid. He discovered later that there were individuals in the singer's corner who facilitated their initial contact.