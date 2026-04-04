Wishful Thinking Or Completely Bizarre? Chinese Social Media Users Put Up Kris Jenner's Photo As Their Profile Picture To Manifest 'Good Luck'

The success of the Kardashian sisters (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Jenner) is often attributed to their mother, Kris Jenner. The American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman doubles as the manager for her daughters and has helped them build multi-million dollar brands. Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has become one of the most influential families in pop culture across the globe.

The success of Kris Jenner is unprecedented and has come to be seen as inspirational. While some call her ‘momager’, Chinese social media users have decided to put her success to their personal use. Drawing inspiration from one of the richest matriarchs in pop culture, social media users have decided to switch up their profile pictures and replace them with the photo of the 70-year-old social media personality.

Why are people in China changing their profile pictures to Kris Jenner's photos?

Chinese social media platforms such as RedNote have been flooded with photos of Kris Jenner. Viral posts have combined the business mogul's photos with phrases and symbols of riches. Some have used it to manifest bigger homes, job promotions, an increase in wealth, good health and even better relationships. As a result, the #krisjenner has over 400 crore impressions on Instagram alone.

The idea behind the now-viral trend is to visualise one's desires so that they have a way of coming true. Some believe that this manifestation technique replicates the success story of Kris Jenner. While some social media users have used her photo as their wallpaper and have been sharing her edits vigorously, others have gone a step ahead and used her photo as their profile picture.



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