Amid Massive Trolling AI Imagines Ranveer Singh In Ramayana Over Ranbir Kapoor, Netizens Pick The 'Better Lord Ram'

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on April 2, on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti. The movie is scheduled to release on Diwali this year. However, ever since the first glimpse of the mythological drama was unvieled, conversation about the movie has dominated social media.

While the teaser has been reshared multiple times, it has drawn a fair share of criticism. Some social media users have commented that the lead actor does not look right to play Lord Ram on the big screens. Questions have been raised over Kapoor's age and whether the makers have done justice to the character by casting him.

Major criticism around the movie came over its VFX and graphic elements. Touted on a budget of over ₹4000 crore, the Namit Malhotra production has received massive heat online for ‘shoddy visuals’ with some netizens alleging that the makers have used AI for editing some of the sequences shown in the teaser.



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Amid the underwhelming response to the first video asset, some social media users have used AI tools to imagine several actors in the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana. Some viral edits feature Ranveer Singh in place of Ranbir Kapoor as the Hindu God. However, netizens were not convinced by him as well.



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