Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST

World Happiness Day 2024: Pushpa 2 Star Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Safeguarding Mental Health

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her next big project, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna | Image:rashmikamandanna/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Though the actress received a lot of flak from a section of the audience for playing the submissive Geetanjali to Ranbir Kapoor's burgeoning Ranvijay Singh. Regardless of the debate, the film became one of the highest grossers of the year with ₹915 crore in worldwide collections, as per a Sacnilk report.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up on keeping herself happy


Rashmika Mandanna has always been proactive when it comes to urging her followers to be the best version of themselves. At a recent press event, in lieu of World Happiness Day, the actress opened up about finding joy in the present and the littlest of things, to keep oneself going.

She said, "In today's fast-paced world, safeguarding our mental health is paramount, given the relentless pressures we face. My daily life often spans odd hours with hectic schedules and travels but I believe in living in the moment and find little joys in the smallest of things, be it small gestures of kindness that I witness around me, or just a quick indulgence of my K-drama or Anime. In my opinion, doing what you like and indulging yourself with small breaks helps destress quicker."

What is next for Rashmika Mandanna?


Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her next big banner project, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress will be reprising the role of Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun who will be reprising the titular role. The film is currently in its last leg of shoot with the team planning to take off for an international schedule soon, to Bangkok.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, will be hitting theatres on August 15. Besides this, Rashmika also has in the pipeline Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava, the last of which notably stars Vicky Kaushal.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:02 IST

