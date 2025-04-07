Yashvardhan Ahuja's All-Black Look Takes The Internet By Storm, Fans Call Him 'Govinda 2.0' | Watch Viral Video

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:01 IST
Govinda ’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is among those star kids whose awaiting debut has generated excitement ever since he made his first public appearance. The young lad was spotted at recent events such as star kids’ birthday parties and The Sabarmati Report premiere, where his looks and his gestures impressed the fans.
His latest appearance last night added more fans to the list with many netizens pointing out his stark resemblance to Bollywood heartthrobs, Kapoor Khandaan's chirag Ranbir Kapoor while others called him the “rebirth of ‘90s Govinda.”
On April 6, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan was spotted heading out for dinner at a restaurant in Bandra. The paparazzi account Viral Bhayani posted videos of Yashvardhan Ahuja, where the 28-year-old star kid made a sharp impression in an all-black formal outfit—blazer, shirt, and trousers. His videos quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many praising his good looks and comparing him to Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor.
In the comments, one user wrote, “Ranbir jsa LG rha.” Another said, “Look alike of Saurabh Jain [the Krishna fame actor].” A third commented, “He is so handsome, looks like Govinda,” while someone else remarked, “He is Govinda 2.0.”
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again, Shares A Brave Post About ‘Not Shying Away’
Yashvardhan Ahuja was born on March 1, 1997, in Mumbai and is the son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Unlike many star kids who dive straight into acting, he chose a more disciplined path to enter Bollywood. He completed a year-long course in filmmaking and acting at the renowned Met Film School in London. After returning to India, he worked behind the camera, contributing to the production of several major Bollywood films.
Reports suggest that Yashvardhan Ahuja and Babil Khan may appear together in a dramatic romantic film, sparking excitement among cinema lovers. Sai Rajesh, known for Telugu hits like Baby, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Colour Photo, is reportedly directing the project. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 7th 2025, 12:58 IST