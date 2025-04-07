Yashvardhan Ahuja's All-Black Look Takes The Internet By Storm, Fans Call Him 'Govinda 2.0' | Watch Viral Video

Govinda ’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is among those star kids whose awaiting debut has generated excitement ever since he made his first public appearance. The young lad was spotted at recent events such as star kids’ birthday parties and The Sabarmati Report premiere, where his looks and his gestures impressed the fans.

His latest appearance last night added more fans to the list with many netizens pointing out his stark resemblance to Bollywood heartthrobs, Kapoor Khandaan's chirag Ranbir Kapoor while others called him the “rebirth of ‘90s Govinda.”

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s latest appearance goes viral, fan says ‘Ranbir Kapoor Lite?’

On April 6, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan was spotted heading out for dinner at a restaurant in Bandra. The paparazzi account Viral Bhayani posted videos of Yashvardhan Ahuja, where the 28-year-old star kid made a sharp impression in an all-black formal outfit—blazer, shirt, and trousers. His videos quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many praising his good looks and comparing him to Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor.

In the comments, one user wrote, “Ranbir jsa LG rha.” Another said, “Look alike of Saurabh Jain [the Krishna fame actor].” A third commented, “He is so handsome, looks like Govinda,” while someone else remarked, “He is Govinda 2.0.”

When will Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja make his Bollywood debut?

Yashvardhan Ahuja was born on March 1, 1997, in Mumbai and is the son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Unlike many star kids who dive straight into acting, he chose a more disciplined path to enter Bollywood. He completed a year-long course in filmmaking and acting at the renowned Met Film School in London. After returning to India, he worked behind the camera, contributing to the production of several major Bollywood films.