You're Not Chan: When Jackie Chan's Dad Told Him A Family Secret, Here's How The Karate Kid Legends Star Reacted

Jackie Chan fans can catch him on the big screens in Karate Kid: Legends. The action star known for his action comedies like Fist of Fury, Drunken Master, Rush Hour, and many more, is in his early 70s now and is featuring in fewer onscreen projects. In a recent revelation, however, concerning his family background, Chan sprung a big surprise for the fans.

In a video, the action movie star shows a family portrait, mentioning that he was 40 when he learned that his father was a spy, moonlighting as a normal person. Chan also recalled their conversation in which he learned his "real name". This conversation, as per Chan, happened during a car ride when his father succumbed to the mortal truth and bared his secret life in front of his movie star son.



“My father was a very handsome guy, and my father was a spy. I got to know my father’s secret when I was 40 something... One day, I was driving my car and my father suddenly said, ‘Son, I'm old. I might sleep and never wake up’... I have a secret to tell you... You are not Chan." His father also went on to reveal their family name "Fong" to Chan.

Jackie Chan trains with Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang on the set of Karate Kid: Legends | Image: AP