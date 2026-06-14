YouTuber Armaan Malik Sparks Fresh Controversy With Distasteful Comment Over His Wives' 'Ungroomed' Look | Watch

YouTuber Armaan Malik, who was a contestant at Bigg Boss OTT season 3, is no stranger to controversy. He, along with his two wives Payal and Kritika Malik, regularly vlog thier lives and share it on their YouTube channels for their subscribers. A part of their video is being circulated on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and has triggered a massive backlash against the YouTuber.



In the video, Armaan, along with both his wives and their children, could be seen sitting in the living room, seemingly early in the morning. In the brief clip, he could be heard complaining about Payal's outfit and claiming that putting such ‘less effort’ in one's looks is the reason why men divorce their wives. He also claims that he has just bought a new outfit for his wife, but she still wears an old one daily. The full clip and the vlog, which features the said part, could not be independently identified.

What did Armaan Malik say?

In the clip, Armaan and Payal were seated on the sofa while the YouTuber's second wife was standing at a distance. He then asks Payal why she is dressed in a ‘lower and T-shirt’, to which she notes that she has to tend to her young children and therefore did not get the time to dress up early in the morning. Armaan replies, “Main roz nahi le aaunga. Pehenke dikha toh mujhe… keh lo ki bhai hamara pati pyaar nahi karta hum toh aise hi hain. Lower t-shirt mein ghumoge pati kaha pyaar karega. 2 mahine mein divorce de dega tumhe. Apne aap ko jitna grooming rakh sakte ho rakho na bhai (I won't bring you every day, show it to me. Then women complain that our husbands do not love us. If you roam around in lower t-shirts, how will they love you? In 2 months, they will divorce you. Keep yourself groomed as much as you can).”



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Armaan's video of a tasteful remark has been going viral online, especially amid the Rs 370 biryani row on Pranit More's show. Netizens have argued that the male entitlement is largely unchecked and even supported by fellow males, which in this case happens in the comment section of the viral videos. Social media users have argued that, on the one hand, the man on More's show mistook bill payment for consent, and on the other, men like Armaan expect their wives to look a certain way and find it funny to mock them online and threaten divorce.



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