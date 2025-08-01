Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Divorce With Dhanashree Verma, Reacts To 'Cheating' Allegations

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce came through in March this year. The former couple got married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022. However, speculation surrounding their separation started doing the rounds in media reports in 2024 after they archived their wedding pictures and unfollowed each other on social media. Yuzvendra has now broken his silence over his short-lived relationship and marriage with Dhanashree.

Yuzvendra admitted that they kept their marriage as a happy one on social media, but in reality their relationship had already gone kaput. The pretension of being a "normal couple" continued for years, not months. About the reason behind their split, the Indian cricketer said that he and Dhanashree were focussed on their respective careers and they grew emotionally distant with time.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 | Image: X

Before Yuzvendra's divorce was finalised by the court, he had started to be seen in public with RJ Mahvash. Since then, their relationship rumours have only caught more flame. Many also accused Yuzvendra of cheating on his ex-wife, a claim which the former refused.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce in March this year | Image: X

Yuzvendra also talked about how facing public scrutiny over his broken relationship and his cricketing career led to suicidal thoughts. He revealed that he went through sleepless nights, slipped into depression, and even used to share suicidal thoughts with his close friends and get scared. He also mentioned RJ Mahvash and Pratik Pawar as the people who stood by him during his difficult period.