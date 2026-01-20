Zakir Khan's Final Show: Know Upcoming Schedule And Tour Cities In India And Abroad Before Comedian's 'Break'

Comedian Zakir Khan has announced an extended break from comedy during his recent live show in Hyderabad, potentially lasting until 2030. "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things," he said. Zakir has been touring non-stop since the past few years. During the Covid-induced lockdown period, shows went online. After that, not just the stand-up comedy scene witnessed a renewed interest, but Zakir and other popular comics went all out, also organising shows abroad for the diaspora.

Also read: Rashmika Breaks Silence On Rumoured February Wedding With Vijay

Zakir Khan is one of the most popular stand up comics in India | Image: Instagram

With Zakir now announcing a long break from the stage, many want to know where his final shows will be held so that they can book tickets.

Zakir's lineup is fixed till May this year. His ongoing Papa Yaar tour will take him to Bengaluru (Jan 23 and 24), Chennai (Jan 27), Nashik (Feb 3), Ahmedabad (Feb 6 and 7) and Surat (Feb 8). Then, he will perform overseas. In Dublin, Ireland, he will perform on April 26. Then, his tour moves to USA, where he will perform in April-May. In US, he will perform in Houston (April 19), San Jose (May 2), Seattle (May 9), Austin (May 10), Los Angeles (May 16), Boston (May 22) and Washington DC (May 23).

Advertisement

Zakir Khan will also perform in US before going on a break | Image: Instagram

Urging fans to show up for his last few shows, Zakir even wrote on Instagram, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. Main bahut shehar nahi aa paunga, iss baar aap thoda takalluf utha kar aa jaiye."

Advertisement