Indian AI Show Gets More Viewership Than Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mannat And More Daily Soaps

Ever since the advent of AI and its use in filmmaking, stakeholders have been divided over its use in "creative fields". While on one side there are those who are incorporating Artificial Intelligence in various aspects of production, including scripting and visual effects, there are also staunch opposers. However, AI continues to cut cost and makers are leaning heavily into technology where possible.

In India, the recently launched show Naagin 7 has extensively used AI. In scenes depicting the "naagin" and her transformation and other sequences depicting large scale action and fantastical elements, the use of AI is evident. While many have liked how the new season on AI-powered Naagin is shaping up to be, others feel that the output needs to be visually cleaner and better.

Priyanka Chahar plays the lead role in Naagin | Image: X

Irrespective, Naagin 7 has managed to attract good viewership despite not being on air for long. As per TRP reports, Naagin 7 has bagged the 2nd spot in the list of most watched shows on TV for back-to-back weeks. Its viewership is better than long-running and fan favourite shows like Anupamaa and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Naagin 7 offers a visual edge that traditional daily soaps don't. With the use of AI, the team is able to generate real-looking dragons and other mythical creatures. In fact, a latest face-off sequence between a dragon and naagin looks visually grand. All this has been made possible with optimal and creative use of AI. However, some viewers have also criticised the "overuse of AI" in the Ekta Kapoor backed show.

