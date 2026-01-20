Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Rumoured February Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are continuing to shroud their rumoured February 26 wedding in mystery. After secretly dating for over five years, the alleged couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad last year in October. However, they didn't share any pictures confirming the same. Despite "accidentally" showing off their engagement rings in social media posts and during public appearances, both Rashmika and Vijay have remained tight-lipped about their plans on taking the next step in their relationship. As per various reports, they are said to be getting married in Udaipur in February end.

In a recent interview, when asked about this, Rashmika appeared to dodge the question. She said, "It has been four years since these rumours began, right? And, people have been asking the same question. People have been waiting for the same thing.”

“But today, the truth is, I will speak about it when it's supposed to be spoken about. When it's supposed to be spoken about, we will speak about it,” the Thamma actress added. She even said that she is willing to discuss her marriage rumours with Vijay off record, but not on camera.

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly got engaged in October last year | Image: X

About their reported February wedding, a source close to the couple had earlier stated, "They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance.” It is unknown whether Vijay and Rashmika plan to throw a party for their friends from the film industry once they return to Hyderabad.

