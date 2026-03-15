Zakir Khan's Video From Lilavati Hospital Amid Career Break Sparks Concerns Among Fans

A new video of Zakir Khan from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai has surfaced online. The comedian featured in the vlog of his brother, Arbaaz Khan, in which he could be seen dressed in a hospital robe. The fans of the comedian are now left worried about him, especially after he announced his career break.

Fans worry about Zakir Khan's health

On March 14, Zakir Khan's brother, Arbaaz, took to his Instagram account to share a short Iftari vlog with his followers. In the video, he appeared to be in the hospital, seemingly where Zakir Khan is admitted. While other family members were dressed in normal clothes, the comedian donned a pink robe with the Lilavati Hospital branding on the pocket.

In the 'Ramzan vlog', Arbaaz also gave a tour of the private hospital room, likening it to a five-star hotel. In the video, the comedian was seen enjoying the India vs England cricket World Cup final along with his family members, signalling that the video was recorded last week. When Khan asked his brother about his well-being, Zakir replied, “Match abhi fasa hua hai (The match is in a critical spot right now).” In the video, Arbaaz did not share any clarity on the reason for Zakir's hospitalisation.

Zakir Khan is one of the most popular stand up comics in India | Image: Instagram

This left fans of the comedian concerned. A comment on the video read, “@zakirkhan_208 aap thik ho? Get well soon before Eid.🙌❤️❤️ Sending all the healthy vibes your way!!” Another fan wrote, “Hey @arbazkhan0513, everyone is asking about zakir bhai. Pls tell us how he is, what happened to him. All of us love him so much and worry about him." A comment read, “Why is zakir bhai in hospital." Zakir Khan is yet to respond tohis fans queries regarding his health.



Also Read: Can Dhurandhar 2 Register Highest Hindi Advance Bookings Of All Time?

Advertisement