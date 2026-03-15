Updated 15 March 2026 at 10:41 IST
Viral Video: Aamir Khan Celebrates 61st Birthday With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta And All Three Children
Aamir Khan rang in his 61st birthday in the presence of his loved ones and family members. A video from the intimate celebration is now viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 in the company of those he cherishes the most. In viral videos from his intimate birthday bash, his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt, ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta and children Azad, Ira and Junaid Khan could be seen. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who was also in attendance at the bash, took to his Instagram account to share the videos from the celebration.
Inside Aamir Khan's full family birthday celebration
On late Saturday night, Irfan Pathan took to his social media account to share a glimpse of the birthday celebration of the actor-producer. In the video, Aamir was seen cutting his birthday cake while his friends and family wished him well with the customary birthday song. Along with a cake, the dining table was adorned with a spread of multiple home-cooked dishes and other desserts such as baklava.
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In the video, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan helps light the candle on the cake and follows it up by smearing a little cream on the birthday boy's face in a playful moment. The actor then proceeds to cut the cake and feeds it to his youngest son, Azad followed by Ira, Gauri and lastly, Junaid Khan.
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In other videos shared by the paparazzi, guests could be seen entering and exiting the party location. Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta were seen leaving the premises after the celebration, signalling their presence at it.
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It was this time last year that Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist introduced Gauri Spratt as his new partner. While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru. The PK star was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, who married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 10:41 IST