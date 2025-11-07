Zarine Khan's Funeral: Emotional Zayed, Sussanne And Sanjay Khan Perform Last Rites, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And Others Offer Condolences

Zarine Khan, actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother, passed away aged 81 in Mumbai on Friday (November 7). Her last rites were performed at Juhu crematorium which saw family members and close friends in attendance. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne's ex husband, arrived to offer his condolences. The War 2 actor's girlfriend Saba Azad was also with him at the crematorium along with the deceased's kin.

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Bobby Deol, Sonal Chauhan, Tanisha Mukerji, Jackky Bhagnani, Manisha Koirala, director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni, producer Shabinaa Khan and others close to the family offered their condolences to those grieving. Actor Zayed Khan received those at his mom's funeral with a heavy heart. Zarine's husband Sanjay Khan was also seen at his wife's last rites, although he appeared a bit fragile and was accompanied by a staff member.

Zayed Khan at his mother's Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Hridaan Roshan and Sussanne Khan at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan (L) and Arslan Goni at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Saba Azad and Pashmina Roshan at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Producer Shabinaa at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin at Zarine Khan's funeral | Image: Varinder Chawla

Pashmina Roshan, Pooja Bedi, Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, Bhagyashree, Tanuja Mukerji and others from the film industry also arrived at Zarine's funeral. An emotional Zayed was seen carrying his late mother's bier. Sussanne and her kids, meanwhile, refused to leave the side of Zarine's mortal remains as her final journey began. Sanjay Khan was also visibly emotional at his wife's funeral and was surrounded by family members for support.

Zayed Khan with his mother Zarine in a throwback picture | Image: Instagram

A prayer meet for Zarine will be held on Monday at JW Marriott, Mumbai. She is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora. Earlier this year, the Khan family celebrated Zarine's 81st birthday with throwback pictures and emotional notes.