Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Singer's 2 Personal Security Officers Suspended After SIT Finds ₹1.1 Cr Moved Through Their Accounts

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: The special investigation team (SIT) has been investigating the death of the Assamese singer. In a recent discovery, the team has uncovered a substantial financial transaction linked to the singer. Head constable Paresh Baishya and constable Nandeshwar Bora of Assam Police Special Branch were posted as the personal security officers (PSOs) of the late singer. As per sources, both officers have been suspended following huge transactions from their personal accounts.

The sources in the know have shared that Zubeen Garg's recording fees and other transactions were transferred into their personal accounts. Their accounts are under severe scrutiny, and most transactions were carried out through G-pay. ₹70 Lakh was transferred to Nandeswar Bora, and ₹40 Lakh was given to Paresh Baishya.

Previously, the SIT has already arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (organiser of the North East India Festival), Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen’s manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (drummer), and Amritprabha Mahanta (co-singer). On October 5, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He stated that the viscera examination report is expected by October 10, with full details to emerge by the next day. He emphasised that police are meticulously recording all witness statements in the case diary, regardless of their nature, while clarifying that recent media reports on poisoning stem from an accused's claim rather than official police findings.



Also Read: Startling Conspiracy To Project Zubeen Garg's Death As 'Accidental' Revealed By Eye Witness

Sarma shared, "The viscera examination report of Zubeen Garg will be available on October 10, and we will know the details by October 11. The police's duty is to record everything in the case diary as stated by witnesses. Some will say positive things, and others will say negative things, and the police will continue to document it all. However, these are not police statements; they are only witness statements. A witness's statement is not a police statement. The news about poisoning published today is not a police statement; it is a statement from an accused. Whether he gave this statement to protect himself or to blame someone else will be revealed during the investigation."



Also Read: 'Meri Aukat Nahi...': Papon Pays Musical Tribute To Zubeen Garg During His Concert In Pune, Sings Late Singer's Track Jaane Kya | Watch