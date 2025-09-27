Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma Breaks Silence After SIT Raids His Home, Rubbishes Financial Rumours: Will Return To Guwahati When Assured Safety

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) raided Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma's house in Guwahati, following which, on Friday, he penned a note on his social media handle, issuing clarification over the singer's ownership of the vast catalogue and earnings from his creative work. In an open letter, he also revealed receiving death threats, owing to which he decided to stay back in Delhi and is planning to return to Guwahati when he is assured safety. Thousands of Zubeen's fans have surrounded Sharma's house, and the SIT had to break into his house as his family had to flee for their safety.

(A throwback photo of Zubeen Garg with his manager Siddharth Sharma | Image: Facebook)

Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma's open letter

In his letter on Facebook, Sharma shared that Zubeen's 38K recorded songs are contractually owned by various production houses and music companies. The singer was paid only one-time recording fees for most of these works, including his most popular hit songs. "Almost all of Zubeen da's songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life. He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments. This can be verified with those companies directly," Sharma wrote.

He further shared that in 2021, Zubeen took steps to build ownership over some of his later works by establishing Zubeen Garg Music LLP, the only business entity he partnered with. The venture released around 20 songs with a total investment of about ₹10 lakh, of which the singer himself contributed ₹6 lakh. He stressed that royalties credited through the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) used to directly go into Zubeen's account, and now, upon the singer's death, they will pass on to his wife, Garima Garg.

"The revenue from these songs is only a few thousand dollars every month. Every rupee goes into the company account, and no one has ever withdrawn a single penny. Zubeen da owned 60% of the LLP, and it will be my privilege to ensure that the remaining balance is also transferred to his family," he wrote.

"It is extremely painful that people who used Zubeen da for their personal gain for years are now spreading falsehoods against me only to deflect blame and protect themselves. The Assam government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter, and, I welcome this. l want the truth to come out as much as anyone else. I will cooperate completely with the investigation and provide every detail that the authorities require," he continued.

The late singer's manager also firmly denied allegations that he had exploited Zubeen's trust or finances.

He further expressed his disappointment at not being able to return to Guwahati owing to abuse and death threats. "My mother and siblings have left for their safety. Friends, family, and well-wishers have advised me to stay away until the situation is calmer. I respect the law, but I am also frightened for my life and for the lives of those around me," he wrote.