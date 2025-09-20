'Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Handed To Indian Authorities After Post Mortem In Singapore,' Shares Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been keeping Zubeen Garg's fans updated, following his death on Friday after a tragic accident during scuba diving in Singapore. CM took to his social media handle to inform the followers that the post-mortem has been concluded and his mortal remains will be handed over to the accompanying team in the presence of the Indian Embassy. The Ya Ali singer was in the country to attend the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. While attempting scuba diving, he suffered injuries and was rushed to the Singapore General Hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares update about Zubeen Garg's mortal remains

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM wrote, "The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team — Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) — in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy."

Himanta had assured the fans that he was in constant touch with the High Commissioner of India, H.E. Dr Shilpak Ambule, and was coordinating to ensure Zubeen’s mortal remains return to Assam at the earliest.

CM further assured that there will be an opportunity for the public to pay their last tributes at Sarusajai in Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg's final moments show him jumping into the sea

His final moments saw him on a yacht with Assamese locals. He died, allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving. In the statement, the organisers of the North East India Festival claimed that they were unaware of Zubeen's yacht visit before the tragic accident. "During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen's manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital. We later learned that a few members of the local Assamese community had taken him on a yacht visit, of which we had no prior knowledge," they said.

In a video that has now gone viral, Zubeen is seen on the yacht, surrounded by men in life jackets. Some people are seen enjoying floating in the sea. Zubeen geared up in a life jacket and jumped into the sea. After some time, he returned to the yacht, and according to reports, he jumped in for the second time. This time, he took off the life jacket, saying it was uncomfortable to swim wearing it. Soon after, Zubeen was found floating with no movement, and his body was also stiff. Rescue teams moved him to Singapore General Hospital, but after some time, doctors pronounced him dead.