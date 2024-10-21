Published 15:01 IST, October 21st 2024
Coldplay India Concert Row: PIL In HC Seeks Guidelines Against Black Marketing, Ticket Scalping
A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking guidelines to curb black marketing and ticket scalping at major events, in the backdrop of alleged foul play during the online tickets sale for British band Coldplay's highly anticipated concert in Navi Mumbai in January 2025.
Coldplay will perform in India on January 18, 19 and 21 next year | Image: AP
