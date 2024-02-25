Advertisement

A case has been filed against the director and actor of the Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye following a complaint from a Christian community leader, a Jalandhar police official said on Saturday. As per a report by ANI, Hardev Singh, SHO, Police Station Four here, stated that they received a complaint about some part of the movie's content that "had hurt the sentiments of a community." Meanwhile, the FIR was registered on February 22.

Police registers FIR against Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye

During an interview with ANI, Hardev Singh, SHO, said, "A leader of the Christian community Sonavar Bhatti had complained on February 22 regarding the film 'Oye Bhole Oye'. He said there was a wrong portrayal of the prayer which had hurt the community. Following the complaint, a case has been registered against the director and an actor."

Oye Bhole Oye poster | Image: X

The Punjabi film Oye Bhole Oye stars Jagjeet Sandhu and Irwin Meet Kaur. Jagjeet, who has previously been in Tufang, Sufna, and Pataal Lok, portrays a middle-class country youngster in the film, which has been described by the makers as "a humorous look at the current challenges in Punjab as a result of globalisation."

More about the film Oye Bhole Oye

Oye Bhole Oye directed by Varinder Ramgarhia released on February 16. The film's official synopsis read, "Bhola's quest for work in the city leads him to a rich woman drawn to his simple life, but their romance faces trouble when Bhola must save his village." The film featured Jagjeet Sandhu as the main lead.

(With inputs from ANI)