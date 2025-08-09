Coolie And War 2 Runtimes Continue To Extend Less Than A Week Before Release, Here's Why

Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have teamed up for the much anticipated actin drama Coolie. This is the Tamil Superstar's first A-rated movie in over three decades and a half and evokes a nostalgia factor for the fans. Additionally, the A certificate has been sought due to the violent scenes in the movie and this too has left fans excited for what's in store. The long runtime of Coolie is something interesting and has got fans hooked.

However, with less than a week to go for its release, Coolie's already long runtime continues to extend further. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, additional 25 seconds of footage has been added to the movie. The 25-second-long animated visuals will celebrate the diamond jubilee of Superstar Rajini. Reports suggest that director Lokesh and composer Anirudh Ravichander have planned a special tribute for the cinema icon as he completes 50 years in the film industry in 2025. A unique and iconic title card for Rajinikanth in Coolie has been added and will be a treat for the fans. This title card was one of the additions that were made to the movie after its censor certificate was initially granted by the CBFC.

Coolie will release on August 14 | Image: X

Additionally, in some parts of the movie, specifically in scenes featuring Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, background music has been added. The confirmed length of Coolie is 2 hours 49 minutes and 57 seconds. Meanwhile, War 2, which is the longest YRF Spyverse movie yet, is undergoing some last minute changes just like Coolie. Makers will add a post-credits scene and will re-submit it for certification soon. This will further extend the runtime of the movie and make it nearly three hours.