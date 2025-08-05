Coolie Heat Too Hot To Handle For War 2! Rajinikanth Starrer Establishes Massive Lead Over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film In US Advance Booking

Coolie Vs War 2: Rajinikanth starrer action-drama is all set to storm the big screens on August 14. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has set up a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, and with two big movies releasing on the same day, fireworks are expected at the box office. Coolie, however, has taken a massive lead over War 2 in the US as pre-sales for the premiere show are about to touch the $1 million mark.

Coolie storm is brewing in the US, can War 2 survive?

Coolie will cross the $1 million pre-sales mark for the US premieres in a day or two. With 9 days still to go for its release, the numbers are expected to rise further. Rajinikanth's latest will also become the fastest Tamil film to breach the $1 million pre-sales mark in the US. Moreover, it will become the second film of the Superstar to mint over $1 million in pre-sales in the US after Kabali. There have been only four Tamil films to score $1 million premiere day in North America, with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 being the other two.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna | Image: X

Coolie is also eyeing the biggest premiere day collection for a Tamil title in the US. Currently, Kabali holds the box office record with $1.92 million, and Coolie is projected to breach $2 million mark considering how the sales are progressing. So far, Coolie has minted $969,551 with 1159 shows playing in 431 locations. The numbers of tickets sold so far are 37,043.

War 2 US pre-sales update

Hrithik and Jr NTR's War 2 US premiere will happen alongside Coolie.