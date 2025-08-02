Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 8: Animated Movie Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Earns More Than Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2 And Dhadak 2

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 8: The animated movie directed by Ashwin Kumar is making strides at the box office after a week's run. In its second weekend, it has done better business than new and old Bollywood movies - Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. Mahavatar Narsimha was performing well in Hindi and has also picked up pace in the Telugu markets. This push has helped it cross the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

How much has Mahavatar Narsimha collected in 8 days?

In its first week, Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹44.5 crore. On its second Friday, the collection was ₹7.50 crore, taking the total biz to ₹51.75 crore. Not only has this movie become the highest grossing Indian animation movie, beating the Punjabi film Chaar Sahibzaade (2014), it will also become the highest grossing animation film ever released in India as it surpassed the ₹46 crore collection of Spider Verse - Across The Spider Verse (2023). It is also the first animation movie to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the India box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar | Image: X

Mahavatar Narsimha is part of Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The makers will kickstart the universe with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminate with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037. Here's the full release schedule -

Mahavatar Narsimha is part of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe | Image: X