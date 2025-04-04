Manoj Santoshi Was The Soul Of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Actresses Saumya Tandon And Shubhangi Atre Remember Late Writer

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actresses Saumya Tandon and Shubhangi Atre remembered the late writer Manoj Santoshi, who passed away on March 24. Saumya Tandon essayed the role of Anita Mishra for five years, until 2020 while Shubhangi Atre has played the role of Angoor bhabhi in the show since 2016. Manoj Santoshi has been the writer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain since its inception in 2015.

Saumya Tandon recalls ‘mehfilen’ with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi

On April 3, Saumya Tandon attended an event in Mumbai during which she spoke about her ‘dear friend’ Manoj Santoshi. She asserted that Santoshi was not just a writer on the show, but also his good friend. She recalled visiting his house often for a musical session.



Saumya recalled, “Unhone mujhse bola ‘Bahot din hogaye mehfil nahi ki. Mujhe jaldi thik hona hai aur jaldi se aake mehfil karunga’. Mujhe yakeen nahi ho raha ke main unse kabhi bhi mil nahi paungi. Bahot taklif hoti hai, dukh hota hai. (He told me, ‘From the past many days we haven’t done our musical session. I want to get healthy again and then we will do it’. I still can’t believe that I won’t be able to meet him. I feel very sad)."

Shubhangi Atre calls Manoj Santoshi ‘soul’ of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Shubhangi Atre also reminisced about Manoj Santoshi and said, ‘hum bikhar gaye hain’ (We are broken). She shared, “Bahot hie dukh ke baat hai. Manoj ji aur hamare director Shashank Bali jo hai, woh dono hie show ke heart aur soul rahe hai. Jo Manoj ji mein baat thi, woh ab magic waise hoga ke nahi pata nahi, kyuke Manoj ji toh ek hie the. (It is very sad. Manoj ji and our director Shashank Bali have been the heart and soul of our show. The magic that Manoj ji had, I don’t know if will be recreated or not).” She concluded by saying, “Unki kami toh bahot khalne wali hai. Hum sab bikhar gaye hai. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shaanti de. We will miss him for sure (His absence is going to be felt a lot. We are all scattered. May god rest his soul in peace).”



