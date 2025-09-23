Decoding the Icon: Why Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Personal to People of Assam

For people who know and remember Zubeen Garg as the singer who sang the hit song Ya Ali from Gangster, the state mourning in Assam following his untimely demise might be somewhat confusing.

But for lakhs of Assamese who lost their beloved ‘Zubeen Da’, it is not just the loss of an artist, but one of the brightest lights in the socio-cultural realm of the state being suddenly extinguished.

A cultural icon

While Zubeen had recorded close to 40,000 songs in different languages, his legacy in Assamese music is unparalleled. When he crooned about romance, he made people fall in love; when he sang about speaking truth to power and not bowing down, he galvanized the spirit of the people. In Assam, they say, there is a Zubeen Garg song for every stage of life, and his voice echoes in the daily lives of every Assamese.

His flamboyant style, too, inspired the youth of Assam to embrace their individuality boldly, while his kindness made him an icon worth following.

Zubeen’s philanthropic side

Zubeen, as every Assamese would tell you, was not only a musician par excellence, but also an active philanthropist. His NGO, Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, provided flood relief, medical supplies, and other aids, and during COVID did not hesitate to turn his Guwahati home into a care centre for people who had nowhere else to go. It was also not an uncommon sight in Assam to see him participate in charity matches to raise funds for the less fortunate. His grace was not limited to just humans, but he even used his stage to speak up against animal sacrifices in the country. Not that he did not make mistakes in his public life, but he was a man who took accountability and did not shy away from apologizing publicly when needed.

A true patriot

Arguably, this is what makes Zubeen the most loved son of Assam and why his funeral procession made it to the Limca Book of Records with lakhs of fans who mourned like they lost a dear relative. There have been golden-hearted artists with transcendent talent, but what made Zubeen different was that he loved his roots and did not hesitate to show it.

His audiography includes songs which directly speak truth to power, and he was one of the most prolific names from Assam who stood up for what he believed was right during the anti-CAA protests, fearlessly but with dignity.