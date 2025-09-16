Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 4: Japanese Anime Film Holds Strong On Monday, Inches Closer To ₹50 Cr In India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection: After enthralling the audience with the series, the makers have turned the popular Japanese animated fantasy actioner into a movie. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle is an anime movie helmed by Haruo Sotozaki, and showcases the epic showdown between Tanjiro, Giyu and Upper Rank Three demon Akaza. The movie hit the big screens on September 12 and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics and cinegoers alike.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle set expectations to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office in India on the opening weekend. The film collected ₹13 crore+ on day 1 in India, slightly more than the new Telugu release Mirai. The Japanese anime added another ₹ 14.5 Cr to its kitty on Sunday. The film minted ₹3.50 crore on the first Monday of release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has amassed a total of ₹ 44.50 Cr in the 4-day theatrical run. The movie is still bringing cinegoers to the theatres in India. The movie is expected to cross ₹50 crore in India this week, but the Telugu film Mirai is giving a tough competition to Demon Slayer at the India box office, and it remains to be seen which title will eventually come on top.



Mirai crosses the ₹50 crore mark in India