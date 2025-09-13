Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Exorcises The Conjuring Last Rites From India Box Office, Hollywood Movie's Collection Drop By 88% In 2nd Weekend

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 9: The Hollywood horror movie got off to a terrific start at the India box office on September 5. It also emerged as the the highest day 1 and 1st weekend grossing Hollywood movie in 2025 here, beating Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World: Rebirth. However, The Conjuring: Last Rites has slowed down significantly in its second weekend. One of the factors behind this downfall in biz could be the release of and the immense excitement surrounding the Japanese anime Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

The Conjuring: Last Rites collections fall by nearly 90% in second weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the fourth installment in the The Conjuring franchise and the ninth movie in the horror-verse, also consisting of The Nun and Annabelle movies. It opened to ₹17.5 crore in India and minted ₹50.5 crore in its first weekend. In the first week, the collections were ₹67 crore. The Conjuring 4 became the highest grossing movie in the franchise in just 6 days as it beat The Conjuring 2's ₹61 crore lifetime biz in India.

The Conjuring Last Rites is the highest grossing movie in the franchise in India | Image: X

However, in the second weekend, the numbers have fallen to ₹2-2.2 crore range, which is a major drop. In nine days, the collections stand at ₹71.01 crore.

Demon Slayer slays The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle got off to a stupendous start in India on September 12, collecting ₹13 crore+ nett on day 1. On day 2, the numbers rose further and are expected to touch ₹17-18 crore mark. The original Japanese version is the biggest contributor to the anime's India biz, followed by English and Hindi. Since The Conjuring: Last Rites and Demon Slayer are both largely targeting the urban multiplex audiences, it could be that watchers chose anime over Hollywood horror. This is a significant shift as not only does this indicate the growing appetite for non-Hollywood foreign films in India, especially animation and anime, but also abandonment of a major and successful franchise for another.