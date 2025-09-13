Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2: Fierce Battle Unfolds In Opening Weekend

Mirai and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle are doing well at the box office in India | Image: Republic

Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja starrer Telugu superhero movie Mirai and Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle are neck-to-neck at the India box office in the opening weekend. The two films hit the big screens on September 12 and while Demon Slayer witnessed stupendous biz on day 1 here, Mirai wasn't far behind. Since the word of mouth for these titles is good, the numbers jumped significantly on Saturday (day 2).

Also read: Mirai Vs Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1

Demon Slayer is the biggest non-Hollywood foreign film in India | Image: X

Mirai to do ₹15 crore+ biz on day 2

Mirai became Teja Sajja's career best opener, collecting ₹12.25 crore on its opening day in India. It surpassed the day 1 biz of the actor's last hit HanuMan (2024), which also kicked off the PVCU or Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. On day 2, Mirai witnessed more footfalls when compared to its opening day. By early evening, while the movie minted nearly ₹5 crore on Friday, the collections crossed ₹8 crore mark on Saturday, hinting day 2 biz will not only be more than day 1 but will cross the ₹15 crore mark.

In Hindi, Mirai collected ₹1.5 crore on day 1. The numbers are expected to rise of day 2 and 3.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle slays India box office

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected ₹13 crore+ on day 1 in India, slightly more than Mirai. On day 2, the footfalls increased for the afternoon and early evening shows as it headed towards the ₹10 crore mark by 6 pm. The original Japanese version has contributed the most to the anime's India biz, followed by the English and the Hindi versions. Demon Slayer is certain to near the ₹20 crore mark on day 2, assuring it a ₹50 crore+ weekend 1 biz.