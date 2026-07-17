Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar To Make Lachit Borphukan Biopic With Prabhas?

After the success of Dhurandhar movies, director Aditya Dhar is all set for his next project. Before taking on Dhurandhar, Dhar was set to make the ambitious The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The movie was, however, shelved due to budget constraints. While many hoped that Dhar would try to revive The Immortal Ashwatthama after his new-found credibility with Dhurandhar, that is unlikely to happen.

Meanwhile, reports have been rife that Dhar silently held a meeting with Prabhas and narrated a few ideas for a movie to him. These unverified rumours quickly gained pace, with many speculating that the duo could actually work on a project soon. However, there is no confirmation about whether they actually met and if it was related to work.

Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed approaching Aditya Dhar for a biopic on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan | Image: Republic

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that he has approached Dhar to direct a film on the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. During a Facebook Live session, Sarma said, “I think if our government can produce a film on Lachit Borphukan, we can make his heroics known globally. And, it will be a special achievement for us."

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The CM added that his initial conversation with Dhar regarding the proposed biopic on Lachit Borphukan was positive and that the director is expected to visit Assam in August to take the discussions forward and explore the project's creative vision. “If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made,” Sarma further revealed.

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Aditya Dhar and Prabhas may collaborate on a movie together | Image: X

While it remains unconfirmed which story Dhar pitched to Prabhas for their reported collaboration, it could be that the duo may work together on the planned Lachit Borphukan biopic. However, the Telugu star is busy with multiple projects at this time, including the sequels to Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Spirit and Fauzi. He will also voice the character of Amarendra Baahubali in the animated film Baahubali: The Eternal War.

Who is Lachit Borphukan?