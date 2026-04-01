Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh Starrer Soars Past ₹900 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has broken every possible box office record during its impressive two-week run in cinema halls. Globally, the movie's collections are nearing ₹1500 crore mark and it has already become the highest grossing Indian movie in several overseas territories, including North America and the UK. As the second week wound up, Dhurandhar 2 continued to post good numbers in the domestic market.

Dhurandhar 2 past 900 crore mark in India

In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹674.17 crore, including 43 crore from paid previews. In its second week, the collection stood at ₹245.85 crore. the drop in biz from the opening week was 63.64%. Still, the movie is posting good numbers. On Wednesday (April 1), Dhurandhar 2 minted over ₹20 crore, taking its India biz to ₹920.02 crore.

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R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh play lead roles in Dhurandhar franchise | Image: X

It has surpassed the lifetime collections of films, including KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore), RRR ( ₹782.20 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (₹646 crore). Dhurandhar 2 has now set its eye on Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore).

Dhurandhar running as a single cut in Hong Kong

Special marathon screening of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are running in cinema halls abroad. These two films are being shown back-to-back in Hong Kong’s Broadway Circuit theatres. The total runtime of both films together is about 7.5 hours. There is chatter that this single, mega cut of the Ranveer Singh starrer will eventually be played in India too.