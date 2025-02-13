Did India's Got Latent Participant Jinx The Show? After Video Of 'Panauti' Goes Viral, Netizens In Shock

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBicep's controversial remark about parents’ intimacy at Samay Raina’s India’ Got Latent has created nation-wide storm. Amid this, a video of a contestant from the show has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by an Instagram user, the contestant is seen saying, "Wherever I go, things shut down," to which Samay Raina replied, "Quickly tell us about this."

The contestant further says "The school I studied at closed down, then the next one I attended also shut down. Even the college I went to closed its doors. After I joined a company, that too shut down and stopped operations." Samay Raina’s then quickly replied, "So now, you've come to 'India's Got Latent'."

Soon after the video went viral, one user wrote, “Bhai ko koi Bigg Boss bhejo yaar”. Another user wrote, “Bro is the happiest person alive on earth today”. “That's Guy's resume:star se sadak pe laa dunga”, wrote the third user. Another social media user, “Bhai kisike life mein entry mat marna”.

When Varun Dhawan had revealed he would get ‘cancelled’ if he entered IGL

India’s Got Latent has sparked major outrage due to the use of language in the show. Once Varun Dhawan had predicted the fate of the show. In Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Varun said, “He asked me to be on the show, and genuinely, I think I’d thrive on the show, and I would go for it. I would get cancelled, but I feel his show would be affected negatively because the more eyeballs you get in that way, sometimes, when you are doing that, humour can backfire—though he is not scared."

The Student of the Year further mentioned that he would be a part of the show if he did not have any projects lined up, as it would lead to collateral damage for others. He added, "I would do it in a heartbeat; I am not worried. But I think with the teams I am dealing with right now, I will have to do it when I am not promoting, so that nobody else gets caught in the crossfire—because there will be a crossfire, for sure."

File photo of Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina | Source: Instagram