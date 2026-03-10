Did Sara Arjun Mock Yash After Toxic's Postponement? Here's The Truth About Her Viral 'No Toxicity, Only Dhurandhar' Post On X

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to bring a storm in cinema halls come March 19. Presales abroad and preview bookings in India have witnessed a spectacular response and full-fledged advance booking will set the stage for a grand roll out internationally on Eid. Dhurandhar 2 was supposed to clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, but the latter's release has been pushed to June 4 citing conflict in the Middle East region.

Even though the box office clash has been averted, comparisons between the two movies continue online. A post started circulating on X, which many attributed to Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun. What appeared to be a verified X account with Sara's name and photo, shared, "No toxicity, only Dhurandhar," seemingly mocking the rescheduled release of Toxic. Many took note of the post allegedly shared by Sara and questioned if it was right on her part to seemingly mock someone of Yash's stature.

A spot mocking Toxic delay has been attributed to Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun | Image: X

Sara's father Raj Arjun was quick to clarify that the post being attributed to Sara was not shared by her. According to the Dhurandhar actress' father, she does not have an X account. In a statement, he claimed, "A fake account is circulating a post in Sara's name saying, 'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.' For clarity - Sara is not on Twitter - and she would never write something like this. We belong to the same film industry, which is like one big family for us. Sara has been brought to respect every artist and every film. She would be the last person to promote her work by speaking negatively about anyone."

Meanwhile, Sara will reprise her role as Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar 2. Her fierce first look has been revealed in the trailer as she is seen pointing a gun at someone. She is yet to announce her next confirmed project after the Dhurandhar sequel has released.