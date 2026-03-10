Jailer 2: Details Of The Biggest Cameo In Rajinikanth Starrer Revealed

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian movies this year. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has been busy filming for the much awaited sequel since last year and new elements are expected to bring excitement for fans. Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Nora Fatehi and SJ Suryah have been roped in for pivotal roles in the movie. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also set to reprise their roles from the first installment. Moreover, as per social media buzz, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vijay Sethupathi will also play significant parts in Jailer 2.

The list of cameos does not end here. It is said that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan too has a cameo role in this star-studded action comedy. Rajinikanth featured in a cameo in SRK's Ra.One (2011) and now the latter is set to play an exciting role in Jailer 2. As per fresh reports, SRK will play a cop in Jailer 2. It appears as if his character will be connected to Rajini's Muthuvel Pandian in some way as the latter plays a retired cop in this franchise.

As per circulating reports, the film only has the portions involving SRK left to be shot, which are expected to take around 7-8 days. With the completion of this part of the shoot, the filming on Jailer 2 is likely to be completed. Then, the team will dive fully into post-production so that it could release around Independence Day, like Jailer did in 2023.

Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2 | Image: X





Nora has already filmed her special song in Jailer 2. Whether or not her role will be like Tamannaah's in the first part, i.e. a song appearance leading into a role, remains to be seen. Jailer 2 is backed by Sun Pictures and its music has been scored by Anirudh.