Major Security Breach At Salman Khan's Home, Chhatisgarh Man, Mumbai Woman, Isha Chhabra, Arrested For Trespassing

Two separate trespassing incidents were reported at the residence of Salman Khan in Bandra, Mumbai. Police have arrested a man from Chhattisgarh and a woman for allegedly trying to break into the actor's apartment. The police officials have confirmed filing two FIRs in the matter.



On the evening of May 20, a man tried to enter the premises of Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment. As per multiple media reports, his name is Jitendra Kumar Singh, and he hails from Chhattisgarh. He was arrested for illegally intruding on the actor's home at 7:15 PM on Tuesday. During the investigation, the 23-year-old claimed that he wanted to meet Salman Khan, which is why he tried to break in.



