Major Security Breach At Salman Khan's Home, Chhatisgarh Man, Mumbai Woman, Isha Chhabra, Arrested For Trespassing

Updated May 22nd 2025, 15:48 IST
Two separate trespassing incidents were reported at the residence of Salman Khan in Bandra, Mumbai. Police have arrested a man from Chhattisgarh and a woman for allegedly trying to break into the actor's apartment. The police officials have confirmed filing two FIRs in the matter.
On the evening of May 20, a man tried to enter the premises of Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment. As per multiple media reports, his name is Jitendra Kumar Singh, and he hails from Chhattisgarh. He was arrested for illegally intruding on the actor's home at 7:15 PM on Tuesday. During the investigation, the 23-year-old claimed that he wanted to meet Salman Khan, which is why he tried to break in.
Also Read: Just Retire: Netizens Slam Reports Of Salman Replacing Big B As KBC Host
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Pap For Taking Pictures Without Permission
In another incident, a woman, identified as Isha Chhabra, was also detained by the police. She reportedly hails from Mumbai, and was able to enter Salman Khan's flat. She was arrested by the police for forceful entry into the building. The CCTV footage outside Sikandar fame's apartment has captured the photo of the woman, and it is now going viral on social media.
Also Read: Sirens, Abhilasham, And Other Movies And Web Series To Watch On OTT
Following the back-to-back security breaches, the police deployment outside Salman Khan's residence has been heightened.
(This is a developing story)
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 22nd 2025, 15:48 IST