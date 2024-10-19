sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 23:36 IST, October 19th 2024

Dussehra Box Office Disaster: Jigra, Vettaiyan, Vicky Vidya Ka..., Martin, All Festive Releases Bomb

Among the duds are big ticket releases - Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Dhruva Sarja's Martin.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dussehra releases failed at the box office
Dussehra releases failed at the box office | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:40 IST, October 19th 2024