Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Jr NTR, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Farhan-Shibani And Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Eid-ul-Fitr, a sacred festival in the Islamic calendar, is an annual celebration based on the sighting of the moon. Several celebs, including Jr NTR, Rashmika Mandanna, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha and other celebrities have wishes their online fandom on social media.

Several celebs have posted on their Instagram stories wishing their friends and fans on the occasion of Eid. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!

Farhan-Shibani Akhtar shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “We all dream under the same noon”.

Shatrughan Sinha took to X and wrote, “Warm wishes and happiness on the occasion of Eid. Wishing all serenity, warmth, joy, laughter, peace & brotherhood. Wishing you a blessed celebration! Eid Mubarak!”.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of him and captioned it, “Eid Mubarak”.

Jr NTR wrote on X, “#EidMubarak Wishing you and your loved ones joy, prosperity, and countless blessings on this special day."

Sunny Deol, who is busy with the promotions for him upcoming film Jaat, took out time to wish his online fandom and wrote, “#EidMubarak! May your day be filled with love, joy, and endless blessings. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness always!"

Rashmika Mandanna, who is facing backlash for her latest release Sikandar facing Salman Khan, also took to Instagram to wish her fans Eid. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak my loveliesss. Hope your day is filled with love, laughter and the yummiest food! Be happy, be kind."

A video was shared by Instagram user Viral Bhayani in which John Abraham was all smiles and was seen celebrating Eid with his fans.