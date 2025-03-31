Kim Soo Hyun To Finally Break Silence On Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy, Agency Releases Statement

Kim Sae Ron’s death has sparked a major controversy and trouble for the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor Kim Soo Hyun. With several twists and turns in the scandal, looks like the disgraced actor will be addressing netizens about all the allegations he is facing.

Kim Soo Hyun to address allegations, netizens react

According to reports, Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference will be with his legal representative, which will be held today, ie, on March 31 in Seoul. His agency Gold Medalist, said, “We ask for your understanding that there will be no separate Q&A session other than expressing his position.”

File photo of Kim Soo Hyun | Source: Instagram

However, with this announcement, netizens are not satisfied with this and took to social media platform to express their views. One user wrote, “Someone said he wants to lie without being questioned”. Another user wrote, “Ooh exciting, I wonder what will he say”. “Kim Soo Hyun is the culprit, but along with him Kim Sae Ron parents are also guilty”, wrote the third user. This is after Kim Soo Hyun had previously denied claims of his relationship with Kim Sae Ron only began when she was of legal age. Earlier, Astro member Cha Eun Woo was also dragged into this controversy and was blamed by parents for not being with the late actress during her struggles before her death.

File photo of Kim Sae Ron | Source: IMDb

How did the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun began?

The public backlash against Kim Soo Hyun began when reports of his inappropriate relationship with Kim Sae Ron surfaced on social media. Since then the allegations has taken a toll on professional career with brands dropping him as brand ambassador, shows being put on hold and fan events being cancelled.

File photo of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun | Source: X