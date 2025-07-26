Spirit: After Deepika Padukone's Controversial Exit, Prabhas Starrer To Shoot 'Non-Stop'

The controversy surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit came to light when Deepika Padukone allegedly exited the Prabhas starrer over some unmet conditions, including limited work hours and compensation. While both Vanga and Deepika never acknowledged their reported fallout in the public, they did take indirect digs at each other. However, soon the team of Spirit announced that Triptii Dimri of Animal fame has been cast in the movie and it is all set to go on the floors in September.

Spirit is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image: Instagram

Now, Vanga has shared an exciting update about Spirit. In a podcast with Kingdom actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtham Tinnanuri, the Arjun Reddy director said that Spirit with Prabhas will begin rolling in September end and will shoot with back-to-back schedules. The hotly anticipated movie was announced in October 2021 and has since been waiting to begin production. After announcing his collab with Prabhas, Vanga started working on Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Released in 2023, the action drama became one of the highest grossing movies of the year, and a sequel, titled Animal Park, is also in the works.

Sandeep Vanga directs Ranbir Kapoor on Animal set | Image: Instagram

Vanga has earlier clarified that he will wrap up Spirit before beginning work on the Animal sequel. In this movie, Prabhas will play the role of a cop. Some casting rumours have attached Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's names to this project, but it seems like they are not associated with the project anymore after backing out of it due to unknown reasons.

Don Lee is said to have been roped in for Spirit | Image: X