Updated January 12th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

Emraan Hashmi Buys New Swanky Rolls Royce; Here's How Much It Costs

A paparazzo shared the video showcasing the delivery of Rolls Royce at Emraan Khan's house.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi in his new car. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Emraan Hashmi has welcomed a new swanky ride to his garage on Thursday, January 11, and it's none other than Rolls-Royce. The actor was last seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, which was not just well received by the audience but was a blockbuster hit at the box office. It was the actor's first film as an antagonist for which he received praise from the critics. Now, after the success of the film, the actor celebrated by welcoming a new car.

A look at Emraan Hashmi's new Rolls Royce

A paparazzo shared the video showcasing the delivery of the car at Emraan's house. The actor has bought a luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge which approximately costs a whopping  Rs 12.25 crore, one of the most expensive cars in India. 

(A photo of Emraan's new car | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Later, the actor was seen enjoying a ride in the car in the city and waved at the shutterbugs as his car passed by them.

What's next for Emraan Hashmi?

The actor is rumoured to be in talks for an antagonist role in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh. The actor was spotted visiting Farhan's Excel Entertainment office in suburban Mumbai seemingly for a meeting. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.

Tiger 3 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Makes His Debut In Star Ranking As He Finally Delivers A 100 Crore Film After Being In The Industry For Two Decades!
(A poster of Tiger 3 | Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Last year, the actor made his comeback to the big screen with Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar. In the film, he played the role of RTO Inspector Om Prakash Aggarwal, who goes up against superstar Vijay Kumar (played by Akshay) in the film. The film was a huge commercial failure, earning only ₹23.63 crore at the box office against the reported budget of ₹100 crore.

Meanwhile, Emraan is popular for films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Tum Mile, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, to name a few.
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
