Emraan Hashmi has welcomed a new swanky ride to his garage on Thursday, January 11, and it's none other than Rolls-Royce. The actor was last seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, which was not just well received by the audience but was a blockbuster hit at the box office. It was the actor's first film as an antagonist for which he received praise from the critics. Now, after the success of the film, the actor celebrated by welcoming a new car.

A look at Emraan Hashmi's new Rolls Royce

A paparazzo shared the video showcasing the delivery of the car at Emraan's house. The actor has bought a luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge which approximately costs a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, one of the most expensive cars in India.

(A photo of Emraan's new car | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Later, the actor was seen enjoying a ride in the car in the city and waved at the shutterbugs as his car passed by them.

What's next for Emraan Hashmi?

The actor is rumoured to be in talks for an antagonist role in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh. The actor was spotted visiting Farhan's Excel Entertainment office in suburban Mumbai seemingly for a meeting. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.

(A poster of Tiger 3 | Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Last year, the actor made his comeback to the big screen with Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar. In the film, he played the role of RTO Inspector Om Prakash Aggarwal, who goes up against superstar Vijay Kumar (played by Akshay) in the film. The film was a huge commercial failure, earning only ₹23.63 crore at the box office against the reported budget of ₹100 crore.

Meanwhile, Emraan is popular for films like Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Tum Mile, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, to name a few.

