Every Generation Has Had Its Saiyaara Moment, A Look At Bollywood’s Most Successful Love Stories Ft. Debutantes And Collections (Adjusted For Inflation)

The success of Saiyaara is one for the Bollywood history books. The film went on to defy every expectation and predictions becoming not only one of the most successful films of the year 2025 but also one of the most successful debuts by two new comers we have seen in years.

From fans sobbing uncontrollably to people wearing IV drips to the theatre – it must be a surreal experience for the lead pair of the film, Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda who are now in the elite league of debutantes in Bollywood who defined romance for their generation. What Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda maybe feeling, is something that only a few have experienced in the past – the honour of being the faces of a timeless Bollywood love story in their very first film and a box-office collection that is as impactful as the reaction of the audience. Here is a list of love stories featuring debutantes that made history at the box office:

Bobby (1973)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹11 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹432 cores

The new Kapoor kid on the block and the ethereally beautiful newcomer, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia were catapulted to instant super stardom almost as soon as the first show of the film ended in 1973. From then on, Bobby, with its strong performances, timeless music, and the signature Raj Kapoor magic remains a cult classic – the benchmark for romantic films with debutante leads in Bollywood.

Love Story (1981)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹5.75 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹198 crores

Debutantes Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit also saw instant success with their film Love Story that released in 1981. The story of star-crossed lovers along with some chart-topping music gave the new generation an aspirational love story to look forward to.

Betaab (1983)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹6.75 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹207 crores

Son of yesteryear megastar Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh had nothing short of a dream debut back in 1983. The songs were on every lips and people were swooning over their chemistry making Betaab one of the biggest hits of the year and Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh bonafide stars.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹3 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹62.46 crores

Another decade-defining love story had Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla becoming the faces that would go on to define stardom in Bollywood for a generation. Yet again, the music of the movie was magic and the chemistry felt electric, making the movie a benchmark when it comes to young love stories in Bollywood.

Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹14 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹247 crores

Oh what an exciting late 80s must have been to be a Bollywood fan! After the super successful debut of Aamir Khan the year before, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree became overnight superstars with Maine Pyaar Kiya. Sooraj Barjatya’s family-friendly story telling, Bhagyashree’s beauty and innocence, Salman’s fire all threaded together with chart-topping music, it is easy to understand why it remains as a precious memory for many Bollywood fans after years of its release.

Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹6.50 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹97 crores

When Ajay Devgn made his entry standing on two-motorcycles and Madhoo set the screen on fire with her beauty in Phool Aur Kaante, there was only one possible outcome – a historical career in films spanning over 3 decades for both. They have both gone on to reign supreme in the hearts of their fans and are still going strong.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)

Source: IMDB

Original Collection: ₹44.28 crores

Adjusted for Inflation: ₹1020 crores