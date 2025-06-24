Family Man Season 3: Shrikant Tiwari Is Back In His Most Intense Avatar Yet, Makers Release The First Poster As Netizens Cheer

The wait is officially over, Shrikant Tiwari is back. While the buzz around Panchayat is at fever pitch, Prime Video India has just released the first look of the much-loved Indian series Family Man season 3.

The first poster of the series has been shared by the official Instagram page of Prime Video where Manoj Bajpayee (who plays the main character Shrikant Tiwari) can be seen with an intense look on his face as four unidentified gunmen menacingly point their weapon. It is clear from the poster that the makers Raj & DK are all set to delight the fans of the show with another action-packed storyline that will take Shrikant and JK on an adventure of a lifetime. The post has cheered up the netizens who have been waiting for the new season with bated breath.

Amazon had previously confirmed that the show started filming in May 2024 and the release is speculated to be in November 2025. Apart from the recurring star cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, and Shreya Dhanwantary, the series has also cast Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist of this season, further adding to the excitement. Earlier, Prime Video has also shared a few sneak peek where Shrikant could be seen enjoying a family holiday in picturesque location dropping a major hint about the possible plot of the show.