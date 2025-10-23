Fans of Jr. NTR Lodges Police Complaint After Actor's Morphed Obscene Images Circulate Online, Urge Authorities to Take Strict Action

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR is the latest victim of obscene deepfakes on the internet, with some of the morphed pictures being circulated online. While the actor himself has not made any statements following the incident, his fans have taken matters into their own hand.

According to reports, his fans have lodged a formal complaint with Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and requested the authorities to look into the matter. The fans have described the action to be a spiteful and disrespectful gesture, attempting to malign the reputation of the star.

The incident has also sparked a much-needed discourse on cyberbullying and misuse of social media platforms among netizens, with many questioning that if powerful figures like actors are not safe, how can the common citizens be expected to feel safe online.

On the professional front, Jr. NTR was last seen in YRF Spy Universe’s latest installment, War 2, along with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. While the film managed to gross over Rs. 300 crores worldwide, it received mixed responses from the audience and critics alike, and has not been termed a financial success either, as the budget of the film was around Rs. 400 crores. As for upcoming projects, the actor reportedly has Prashant Neel’s ‘Dragon’ and Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara 2’ in his kitty.

The rising cases of actors seeking legal protection from the digital menace of deepfakes

The case of Jr. NTR’s unsavory deepfakes doing the rounds on the internet is hardly an isolated one. Recently, there have been a growing number of incidents involving some of the most popular personalities in the showbiz, which has led to many taking legal steps to protect themselves. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Asha Bhosle, Hrithik Roshan, and a few others have been successful in securing legal protection from unauthorised use of their likeness on social media, including deepfakes and AI-generated content.