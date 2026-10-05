FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Engaged to Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

Washington: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel and country music artist Alexis Wilkins have officially announced their engagement after more than three years together.

The couple announced the good news via posts on X. Alexis shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring as she posed with her fiancé with the witty caption, “Went and got the law involved."

Patel quickly reposted the announcement across his personal accounts with heart and ring emojis to confirm the news.

The couple first met at a mutual friend's gathering in Nashville in 2022 and began dating in early 2023. Since then, Wilkins has been a constant presence by Patel’s side throughout his high-profile career in public service.

Advertisement

Notably, she stood beside him when he was officially sworn in as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in February 2025.

In past interviews, Wilkins has spoken candidly about her admiration for Patel's character, core values, and dedication to his executive duties.

Advertisement

Born in Boston and raised in Arkansas, Wilkins graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020 with a degree in business administration.

She made her official entry into country music with her 2023 debut EP Grit, combining traditional country influences with modern themes.

In addition to her recording career, Wilkins is an active conservative political commentator and public speaker.

She has performed at major political and national events, including President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of the country's America 250 celebrations.

Because of Patel’s prominent position at the helm of federal law enforcement, the couple’s relationship has frequently drawn national media attention.

Wilkins has occasionally navigated intense online commentary and public scrutiny tied to Patel’s career, with Patel repeatedly stepping in to publicly defend her against unfair political attacks.