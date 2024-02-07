Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Fighter To Malaikottai Vaaliban, Theatrical Releases To Watch In The Run Up To Republic Day 2024

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter to Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban, check out all theatrical releases to look forward to this week before Republic Day 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Trailer
The coming week will mark India's 75th Republic Day. On the occasion, Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will make its theatrical debut looking to make the most of the extended weekend release. Alongside it, some other movies will also be releasing on the big screens. Check out the list of films releasing on the big screens this week.

Movie posters | Image: IMDb

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star in the aerial action film Fighter Siddharth Anand. The movie has a patriotic flavour and will release on January 25.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal turns wrestler in Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial Malaikottai Vaaliban. It will hit the big screens January 25. It is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films coming out this year.

Captain Miller

The Telugu version of Dhanush starrer Captain Miller will hit the big screens on January 25. The Tamil version of the film is doing decent business and it will be bolstered by the Telugu version's release.

Captain Miller poster | Image: IMDb

Blue Star

A captivating sports drama depicting the life of two young cricket team captains, Ranjith and Rajesh, and how their rivalry intervenes in sports, Blue Star will release ahead of Republic Day. It stars Ashok Selvan and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Blue Star poster | Image: IMDb 

Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi's biographical drama Main Atal Hoon released on January 19. It can be watched in cinema halls in the coming week as well.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:57 IST

