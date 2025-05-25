Final Destination In Real Life! Theatre Ceiling Falls On Woman During Bloodlines Screening

In what seemed like a scene straight out of a Final Destination movie, the ceiling of a theatre collapsed during the screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines in La Plata, Argentina. Fiamma Villaverde, a member of the audience, narrowly escaped death as a portion of the ceiling fell from above as the sixth installment of the movie played.

According to Daily Mail, Villaverde was celebrating her birthday and brought her 11-year-old daughter and a friend to the showing at the Cinema Ocho theater on Monday. She said that they did not have any plans to watch the movie, but decided to see it as they chanced upon a cinema hall and bought tickets as they were cheap.

The movie was nearly over when Villaverde was stunned by what she thought were sound effects. "There was a really loud noise. At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed; but then a huge piece fell on me," she said. A panel from the ceiling fell on top of her knee, injuring her. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Final Destination: Bloodlines released in India on May 15 | Image: AP