Final Destination In Real Life! Theatre Ceiling Falls On Woman During Bloodlines Screening

Updated May 25th 2025, 18:47 IST
In what seemed like a scene straight out of a Final Destination movie, the ceiling of a theatre collapsed during the screening of Final Destination: Bloodlines in La Plata, Argentina. Fiamma Villaverde, a member of the audience, narrowly escaped death as a portion of the ceiling fell from above as the sixth installment of the movie played.
According to Daily Mail, Villaverde was celebrating her birthday and brought her 11-year-old daughter and a friend to the showing at the Cinema Ocho theater on Monday. She said that they did not have any plans to watch the movie, but decided to see it as they chanced upon a cinema hall and bought tickets as they were cheap.
The movie was nearly over when Villaverde was stunned by what she thought were sound effects. "There was a really loud noise. At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed; but then a huge piece fell on me," she said. A panel from the ceiling fell on top of her knee, injuring her. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital.
"It didn't hit me in the head because I was just leaning a little over the armrest," she said. Villaverde also shared that the theatre management tried to brush the incident under the carpet. This incident has also resulted in her losing a few days at her job at a local bar. "I haven't filed a complaint yet, but I've contacted a lawyer," she said. The news outlet also carried photos of her injured knee in a brace.
Published May 25th 2025, 18:47 IST