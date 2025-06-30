From Condemning Umar Khalid's Arrest To Slamming CAA-NRC, Naseeruddin Shah's Political Controversies Are As Memorable As His Performances

Updated 30 June 2025 at 15:47 IST
In a career that spans over 50 years, Naseeruddin Shah has made a name for himself as one of the finest actors the country has ever produced. A veteran known for his iconic roles, he is also equally famous for his strong stances on socio-political issues which has ignited a lot of controversies over the years.
1. Supporting Diljit Dosanjh
Naseeruddin Shah has been one of the first major Bollywood stars to publicly show support to Diljit Dosanjh in the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. For the unversed, there has been a serious uproar against Diljit for releasing his film Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who called the Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly’. Amid calls of bans and boycotts, Shah has taken to social media to proclaim his firm support for the actor-singer.
2. "Fear in the Country" Statement
Back in 2018, Shah was embroiled in yet another controversy owing to his statements about his children. He said he feared about the safety of his children due to rising intolerance in
India. This led to active protest against him as some groups alleged that his statement tarnished the image of the country. Owing to the general discontent, his event in Ajmer was also cancelled.
3. Criticism of Government Policies
Shah has been very open about his political inclinations and has criticized the current government on multiple occasions. From voicing his opposition against CAA-NRC, to criticizing the Article 370 abrogation in Kashmir, and farmer’s protests – he has taken a strong stance on these sensitive political matters resulting in popular backlash.
4. Condemning the Arrest of Umar Khalid
During the arrest of Umar Khalid, he condemned the jailing of student activists. Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the Delhi riots of February 2020. Shah also criticized Bollywood for staying silent about matters of importance.
5."Taliban vs Hindutva" Controversy
After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021, Shah was seen condemning Islamic fundamentalism but also issued a warning against growing “Hindutva extremism” in India.He said, “Just like the Taliban, there are those in India who are dreaming of creating a Hindu Rashtra.” The comparison between Hindutva and Taliban ideologies was not received well and triggered outrage against the actor.
Published 30 June 2025 at 14:57 IST