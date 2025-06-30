Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • From Condemning Umar Khalid's Arrest To Slamming CAA-NRC, Naseeruddin Shah's Political Controversies Are As Memorable As His Performances

Updated 30 June 2025 at 15:47 IST

From Condemning Umar Khalid's Arrest To Slamming CAA-NRC, Naseeruddin Shah's Political Controversies Are As Memorable As His Performances

Naseeruddin Shah is no stranger to controversial remarks. the veteran actor has given out several statements that have landed him in hot waters. From attacking the policies of the government to making polarizing comparisons, the Sarfarosh actor has been in the headlines for a lot. Here are some of the highlights.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah | Image: Instagram

In a career that spans over 50 years, Naseeruddin Shah has made a name for himself as one of the finest actors the country has ever produced. A veteran known for his iconic roles, he is also equally famous for his strong stances on socio-political issues which has ignited a lot of controversies over the years.

Also Read: Where’s Aditi Rao? Ask Netizens After Fatima Wrongly Tags Actress

1. Supporting Diljit Dosanjh

Naseeruddin Shah has been one of the first major Bollywood stars to publicly show support to Diljit Dosanjh in the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. For the unversed, there has been a serious uproar against Diljit for releasing his film Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who called the Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly’. Amid calls of bans and boycotts, Shah has taken to social media to proclaim his firm support for the actor-singer. 

2. "Fear in the Country" Statement

Back in 2018, Shah was embroiled in yet another controversy owing to his statements about his children. He said he feared about the safety of his children due to rising intolerance in 
India. This led to active protest against him as some groups alleged that his statement tarnished the image of the country. Owing to the general discontent, his event in Ajmer was also cancelled. 

3. Criticism of Government Policies

Shah has been very open about his political inclinations and has criticized the current government on multiple occasions. From voicing his opposition against CAA-NRC, to criticizing the Article 370 abrogation in Kashmir, and farmer’s protests – he has taken a strong stance on these sensitive political matters resulting in popular backlash.

4. Condemning the Arrest of Umar Khalid

During the arrest of Umar Khalid, he condemned the jailing of student activists. Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the Delhi riots of February 2020. Shah also criticized Bollywood for staying silent about matters of importance.

Also Read: Naseer Goes Out on a Limb to Support Diljit, But His Indo-Pak Love Is...

5."Taliban vs Hindutva" Controversy

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in 2021, Shah was seen condemning Islamic fundamentalism but also issued a warning against growing “Hindutva extremism” in India.He said, “Just like the Taliban, there are those in India who are dreaming of creating a Hindu Rashtra.” The comparison between Hindutva and Taliban ideologies was not received well and triggered outrage against the actor.

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 30 June 2025 at 14:57 IST