From Ram Kapoor to Apoorva Mukhija, Meet The Contestants Who Will Go Head-to-Head This Season

The new season of television reality show Bigg Boss will premiere this August and the star-studded list of contestants have been confirmed. The list features a mix of TV and Bollywood celebs such as Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Daisy Shah along with popular social media personalities including Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurva Taneja and Purav Jha.

The first few episodes would be hosted by Salman Khan with the later episodes featuring a rotating roster of stars. Known for its controversies and strong clashes between the contestants, this would be the 19th season of Bigg Boss.

Ram Kpoor and Gautami Kapoor

They are a real-life couple and popular television actors. While Ram Kapoor is known for TV epics like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Kasam se, Gautami has been a part of shows like Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best known for his good looks and role in Kundali Bhagya.

Alisha Panwar

She is best known for her role in Ishq Mein Marjawan as Aarohi Kashyap.

Munmun Dutta

Everyone’s favourite Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Kaa Ooltah Chashmah will also be seen in this season.

Anita Hassanandani

A super successful TV actress, she made Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein iconic with her performance.

Lataa Saberwal

She has been a part of several movies and serials, but is best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ashish Vidhyarthi

A national-award winning actor, he was recently seen in Prime Video’s Traitors as well.

Khushi Dubey

The TV actress is best known for her work in Ashiqaana.

Gaurav Taneja

A pilot-turned-YouTuber who goes by the name Flying Beast online, his content revolves around aviation, fitness, family, daily vlogs, and more.

Apoorva Mukhija

One of the most popular and controversial content creator in the country right now, she was recently seen in Prime Video’s Traitors.

Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra

This influential sister duo has a huge following online and are known for their appearances on the Kapil Sharma show.

Purav Jha

Yet another The Traitors alum, he is also a very popular YouTuber. His mimicry skills shot him to fame quickly and he now enjoys a celebrity status.

Krishna Shroff

Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna is a fitness entrepreneur in her own right.

Faisal Shaikh

Better known as Mr. Faisu, he is a popular influencer and a Khatron Ke Khiladi alum.

Kanika Mann

Kanika is best known for her role as Guddan Gupta in the popular serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She is also a Khatron Ke Khiladi alum.

Raj Kundra

He is a businessman who is often in the news for being Shilpa Shetty’s husband, among other controversies. He was also a part of The Traitors.

Daisy Shah

A choreographer-turned-actor, she has shared the screen with Salman Khan in movies such as Jai Ho and Race 3.

Arshifa Khan

One of the youngest contestants this year, she is a popular social media personality especially with the Gen Z crowd.

Tanusree Dutta

Former Miss India and a popular actress back in the 2000s, she is best remembered for kickstarting the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.

Sharad Malhotra

He is a long-standing TV actor known for his work in serials such as Banoo Mai Teri Dulhan, Naagin, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Mamta Kulkarni

She was a Bollywood sensation in the 90s with iconic hits such as Karan Arjun and Sabse Bada Khiladi before she was embroiled in various controversies.

Paras Kalnawat

He rose to fame with Anupamaa and was seen in the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee in 2023.

Mickey Makeover