Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Headed For Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage? Netizens Confused With Cryptic Hints

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh often grab headlines for their turbulent marriage. Most recently, the actress shared a post announcing her stepping down from the director position of Sangram Singh's company. This sparked a buzz that there was trouble in paradise for the couple. However, Payal followed this up with posts featuring her husband, leaving social media users confused.

What sparked buzz about Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's divorce?

On July 8, Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram account to share a letter announcing her stepping down from the director position of her husband's company. The letter read, “I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Director of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation with immediate effect due to personal reasons." Along with the letter, she added in the caption, “Sometimes peace looks like distance."



The actress's post went viral online, with social media users assuming that her professional decision stemmed from her strained personal life. However, she has not confirmed the news of any turbulence in her marriage. On the contrary, Payal Rohatgi has been sharing posts with the mention of her husband, Sangram Singh.



Payal Rohatgi leaves fans puzzled by confusing posts on Instagram

Payal Rohatgi's Instagram posts



A day after announcing her exit from the directorship position, Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram account to share a small video along with the caption, “My cut-off game is so strong. I stopped talking to myself one time.” She even included the hashtag ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ in the caption of her posts. On her Instagram stories, she shared a snap of a conversation from her family's internal WhatsApp group in which she was discussing household chores with her parents and not cooking food for her husband.



