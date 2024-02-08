English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Gigi Hadid steps out for dinner with rumoured beau Bradley Cooper, his mom post-Golden Globes Awards

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria Campano at a popular celebrity restaurant in Los Angeles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid go out for dinner
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid go out for dinner | Image:Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid go out for dinner
The Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood's awards season with Bradley Cooper among the nominees for his outstanding work in Maestro for Best Director and Best Actor. Although he did not claim an award, the 49-year-old actor seemed unbothered. Post-event, he was seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in LA with his rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and his mother Gloria Campano. They left separately post-dinner, with Gigi departing around 11:30 PM, followed by Bradley and Gloria. Despite no official confirmation, their frequent outings have sparked relationship speculations.

Bradly Cooper and Gigi Hadid step out for a dinner date

TMZ quoted that everyone had on matching all-black outfits, so the family that dresses together, stays together. During the eventful evening, the alleged couple made a statement with coordinated black outfits. Bradley donned an all-black Louis Vuitton tuxedo, while Gigi flaunted a chic black ensemble complemented by an oversized coat and sparkling jewellery. The supermodel completed her look with a gold necklace bearing her daughter Khai's name. Their synchronised attire added a dash of elegance to the occasion.  They strategically exited the restaurant at different times to thwart any paparazzi photos. Hadid left by herself first, looking “giddy and happy,” and Cooper escorted Campano out shortly after. While the photographers didn’t get the shot they wanted, Cooper and Hadid aren’t exactly hiding their romance since the LA restaurant is a celebrity hotspot.

Bradly Cooper and Gigi Hadid out for a dinner dinner date I Image/ Twitter

Dating rumours of Bradley and Gigi

Speculations around Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's alleged romance began in October 2023, reportedly initiated by Bradley's ex-partner, Irina Shayk. According to a source close to the couple, their relationship is intensifying rapidly, with Bradley finding Gigi intellectually stimulating. Recent updates hint that Bradley has purchased a New Hope, Pennsylvania property near Gigi's family horse farm. TMZ suggests that this indicates a potential step towards a deeper commitment.

Speculations around Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's alleged romance began in October 2023 I Image/ Twitter

Bradley Cooper was briefly married to Jennifer Esposito. Later, he got into a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, and the two share a daughter. On the other hand, Gigi Hadid, formerly involved with singer Zayn Malik, has a daughter named Khai. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

